KZN on alert amid level 8 weather warning

The SA Weather Service has issued an orange level 8 alert for disruptive rainfall for the entire coastline and adjacent interior.





Most parts of the province are under an orange level 6 warning, while the south-western region is on a Yellow level 4 notice.





The heavy rains could lead to flooded roads and settlements, damaged infrastructure and the disruption of essential municipal services.





Cogta’s provincial spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says the most affected areas are anticipated to be the Districts of uMlkhanyakude, iLembe, King Cetshwayo, Zululand and Ugu.





"Other parts of the province will also face harsh weather conditions. The MEC has appealed to motorist to drive with caution as the roads are expected to be slippery.





“Disaster management teams across the province will continue to monitor the weather conditions and respond swiftly should a need arise."





