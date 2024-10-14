Monkey See, Monkey Swim: Vervet monkeys enjoy refreshing dip in pool
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu / Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie
A troop of monkeys recently caused a splashy spectacle in a South African pool!
If you thought only humans enjoyed a refreshing dip in the pool, think again! A viral TikTok video had our jaws on the floor as a group of vervet monkeys took a break from their usual tree-swinging to cool off in a South African swimming pool.
The video starts with a troop sitting on the side of a swimming pool, as if it’s their regular hangout spot.
At first glance, you’d think they were just curious, but moments later, they take a plunge. With impressive agility, they dive in, swim across the water, and even splash around like seasoned swimmers. It’s not something you see every day – monkeys acting like natural-born water lovers!
As the clip unfolds, you can’t help but chuckle at their fearless water frolicking. One particularly adventurous monkey even attempts a graceful dive, while others follow suit with synchronised splashes.
Their movements are remarkably human-like, making it easy to forget they’re wild animals. It’s no wonder the video has become a TikTok sensation, racking up thousands of views and shares.
Take a look at the clip below:
What makes this video truly captivating is the juxtaposition of wild animals engaging in what seems like such a human activity.
Vervet monkeys are no strangers to South African backyards, often seen swinging through trees or foraging for food. However, their latest swimming adventure showcases just how adaptable and curious these creatures can be.
With temperatures soaring, it seems even the vervet monkeys are finding creative ways to cool off.
Main image courtesy of TikTok
