 Toll price hike: Here’s how much you’ll pay in 2025
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Toll price hike: Here’s how much you’ll pay in 2025

Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu

Toll fee hikes are coming! From next month, you'll be paying more to use certain toll roads in South Africa.

Toll booth payment
Toll booth payment / iStock

The South African National Roads Agency has announced that toll fees will be increasing at 15 toll plazas located on the N1 and N4 Platinum Toll Road.

ALSO READ: How to get an e-tag in 2025

The new fees will take effect on March 1, 2025, and will apply to all classes of transport, including light, medium-heavy, large-heavy, and extra-large-heavy vehicles.

The toll fee hikes are as follows, according to TopAuto:

  • Class 1 (light vehicles): R10–R20 increase

  • Class 2 (medium-heavy vehicles): R20–R40 increase

  • Class 3 (large heavy vehicles): R30–R60 increase

  • Class 4 (extra large heavy vehicles): R40–R80 increase

The toll fee hikes are likely to affect many motorists who use these roads regularly. 

However, it's worth noting that the South African National Roads Agency has implemented measures to improve safety and efficiency at toll plazas.

Toll price hike in table form
Toll price hike in table form / BusinessTech

Table courtesy of BusinessTech.

Click here to read the full Government Gazette with all routes and prices. 

ALSO READ: Hop on! Uber launches motorbike service in Joburg

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner
East Coast Drive / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image courtesy of iStock

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.