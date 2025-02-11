Toll price hike: Here’s how much you’ll pay in 2025
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
Toll fee hikes are coming! From next month, you'll be paying more to use certain toll roads in South Africa.
The South African National Roads Agency has announced that toll fees will be increasing at 15 toll plazas located on the N1 and N4 Platinum Toll Road.
ALSO READ: How to get an e-tag in 2025
The new fees will take effect on March 1, 2025, and will apply to all classes of transport, including light, medium-heavy, large-heavy, and extra-large-heavy vehicles.
The toll fee hikes are as follows, according to TopAuto:
Class 1 (light vehicles): R10–R20 increase
Class 2 (medium-heavy vehicles): R20–R40 increase
Class 3 (large heavy vehicles): R30–R60 increase
Class 4 (extra large heavy vehicles): R40–R80 increase
The toll fee hikes are likely to affect many motorists who use these roads regularly.
However, it's worth noting that the South African National Roads Agency has implemented measures to improve safety and efficiency at toll plazas.
Table courtesy of BusinessTech.
Click here to read the full Government Gazette with all routes and prices.
Image courtesy of iStock
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
