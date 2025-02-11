Toll price hike: Here’s how much you’ll pay in 2025

The South African National Roads Agency has announced that toll fees will be increasing at 15 toll plazas located on the N1 and N4 Platinum Toll Road.

The new fees will take effect on March 1, 2025, and will apply to all classes of transport, including light, medium-heavy, large-heavy, and extra-large-heavy vehicles.

The toll fee hikes are as follows, according to TopAuto:

Class 1 (light vehicles): R10–R20 increase

Class 2 (medium-heavy vehicles): R20–R40 increase

Class 3 (large heavy vehicles): R30–R60 increase

Class 4 (extra large heavy vehicles): R40–R80 increase

The toll fee hikes are likely to affect many motorists who use these roads regularly.

However, it's worth noting that the South African National Roads Agency has implemented measures to improve safety and efficiency at toll plazas.