How to get an e-tag in 2025

Have you travelled past a toll and had to pay manually but that "Shesha" lane just keeps calling your name? Well, we’re here to help you change that!

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) accepts automated electronic tag payments, which have been put in place to reduce traffic congestion. This cashless method is a convenient way for travellers to make it to and from their destinations.

Cars that are fitted with e-tags are identified by electronic readers placed in toll plaza lanes.

On approach, drivers slow down as the tag is read, if the tag is valid for payment the boom rises and they are able to move through.

A single tag can be used as payment for various toll plazas situated along the national toll routes in SA.