How to get an e-tag in 2025
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
Want to avoid the hassle of paying toll fees but you don’t know how to get an e-tag? Here’s all the information you need.
Have you travelled past a toll and had to pay manually but that "Shesha" lane just keeps calling your name? Well, we’re here to help you change that!
The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) accepts automated electronic tag payments, which have been put in place to reduce traffic congestion. This cashless method is a convenient way for travellers to make it to and from their destinations.
Cars that are fitted with e-tags are identified by electronic readers placed in toll plaza lanes.
On approach, drivers slow down as the tag is read, if the tag is valid for payment the boom rises and they are able to move through.
A single tag can be used as payment for various toll plazas situated along the national toll routes in SA.
How do I get an e-tag?
You can get an e-tag starter pack from SANRAL Customer Service Centres and a number of retail outlets in major centres, says N3TC.
These outlets are found at selected off-ramps namely: Tongaat, Mvoti and Mtunzini. Most Pick n Pay stores are also certified e-tag distributors.
You can also head over to mobilityaccount.sanral.co.za and select the option for your tag to be delivered to you at a cost of R60. This will be debited from your registered SANRAL Account.
How much does an e-tag cost?
Tags cost R50.
This payment is then credited to your tag after your account is registered with SANRAL.
How do I register an e-tag?
You can register your tag by:
Calling the SANRAL call centre on 0800 726 725.
Visiting their registration portal here.
Visiting the online Self-Service Terminal.
Visiting a SANRAL Customer Service Centre (click here to find one near you).
At selected Mainline Toll Plazas across SA.
