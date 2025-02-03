Hop on! Uber launches motorbike service in Joburg
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
Ready, set, ride! Uber Moto is now live in Johannesburg, offering a fast and affordable way to get around the city.
If you’re sick of traffic jams, it’s time to zoom past them and say hello to a faster, more affordable way to get around Johannesburg. Uber Moto has officially hit the streets and we're beyond excited.
With Uber Moto, you can do just that for as little as R18. Yes, you read that right.
According to The Citizen, if you’re one of the lucky first 50,000 Uber Moto riders before 31 March, you’ll enjoy a 35% discount on your first THREE rides.
Uber has also put a few safety measures in place which include an in-app emergency assistance option, helmets for passengers and driver screenings.According to Uber, Uber Moto is an alternative created to provide a single-person travelling solution that takes passengers around on a motorbike.
Would you request an Uber Moto? Answer our poll here:
