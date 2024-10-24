The things we see in SA: Well-behaved dog chills in taxi
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Have you ever seen a dog in a taxi? No? Well let’s change that!
South Africa’s roads are known for their wild and wacky moments, but this one takes the cake!
A now-viral TikTok video uploaded by @hlela_okuhle had the internet buzzing with laughter after capturing a rather unusual sight - a dog riding as a passenger in a public taxi.
Yes, you read that right!
In the video, the four-legged friend sat quietly on the seat, behaving better than most kids do.
With its ears perked and a cautious look in its eyes, the dog appeared both nervous and curious. The fluffy cutie didn’t bark, jump or cause a scene.
The video garnered over 1.5-million views, more than 200,000 likes, and over 2,000 comments.
South Africans flooded the comments section with jokes and hilarious puns about dogs. Take a look at the comments below:
Tebatso commented:
“I just want to know what the driver said.”
Lady Leighbow asked:
“Did he pay???”
ActuallyQuinton wrote:
“It's how everybody is just looking forward like nothing's wrong.”
Watch the video here:
@hlela_okuhle #fyp ♬ original sound - Evanz_Enthusiast
Image courtesy of iStock
