The things we see in SA: Well-behaved dog chills in taxi

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Have you ever seen a dog in a taxi? No? Well let’s change that!

Car in a taxi
Car in a taxi / @hlela_okuhle

South Africa’s roads are known for their wild and wacky moments, but this one takes the cake!

A now-viral TikTok video uploaded by @hlela_okuhle had the internet buzzing with laughter after capturing a rather unusual sight - a dog riding as a passenger in a public taxi.

Yes, you read that right!

Read More: Traffic stopper! Modified wheelchair leaves SA road users in awe

In the video, the four-legged friend sat quietly on the seat, behaving better than most kids do.

With its ears perked and a cautious look in its eyes, the dog appeared both nervous and curious. The fluffy cutie didn’t bark, jump or cause a scene.

The video garnered over 1.5-million views, more than 200,000 likes, and over 2,000 comments.

Read More: How to book and write your learner’s licence in South Africadog 

South Africans flooded the comments section with jokes and hilarious puns about dogs. Take a look at the comments below: 

Tebatso commented:
“I just want to know what the driver said.”

Lady Leighbow asked:
“Did he pay???”

ActuallyQuinton wrote:
“It's how everybody is just looking forward like nothing's wrong.” 

Watch the video here:

@hlela_okuhle #fyp ♬ original sound - Evanz_Enthusiast
Image courtesy of iStock

