How to book and write your learner’s licence in South Africa

Planning to get your learner’s licence in South Africa in 2024 ? This guide breaks down everything you need to know, from the documents required to the fees and logistics, helping you navigate the process with ease.

If you're a non-South African citizen, ensure you bring valid documentation, such as your passport or permit.

When booking your learner’s licence, you'll need to present the following:

2. Proof of Residence (Not older than 3 months)

You must provide proof of residence and the document must be less than three months old. Depending on the situation, here’s what you need:

If the document is in your name:

A bank statement with your current address is ideal then no affidavit is required.



A lease agreement is also acceptable but it must be accompanied by an affidavit.

If the document is not in your name:

Bring any utility bill or account showing the address you live at.

Carry an affidavit signed at a police station. This affidavit must state that you reside at the mentioned address and include both your and the property owner's ID numbers and names.