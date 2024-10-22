 How to book and write your learner’s licence in South Africa
How to book and write your learner’s licence in South Africa

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Ready to hit the road? We've got a guide that will make booking your learner’s licence in South Africa simple.

L on car
L on car / iStock

Planning to get your learner’s licence in South Africa in 2024? This guide breaks down everything you need to know, from the documents required to the fees and logistics, helping you navigate the process with ease.

Documents You Need to Book Your Learner’s Licence

When booking your learner’s licence, you'll need to present the following:

1. Identification and Copies

  • Bring your ID (original) and a copy.

  • If you're a non-South African citizen, ensure you bring valid documentation, such as your passport or permit.

2. Proof of Residence (Not older than 3 months)

You must provide proof of residence and the document must be less than three months old. Depending on the situation, here’s what you need:

  • If the document is in your name:

    • A bank statement with your current address is ideal then no affidavit is required.

    • A lease agreement is also acceptable but it must be accompanied by an affidavit.

  • If the document is not in your name:

    • Bring any utility bill or account showing the address you live at.

Carry an affidavit signed at a police station. This affidavit must state that you reside at the mentioned address and include both your and the property owner's ID numbers and names.

3. Photographs
  • Two passport-sized photos.
If you don’t have photos, most testing centres offer photo services.
4. Eye Test Certificate

  • A recent eye test certificate from an optometrist is required for booking your learner’s licence tests.

  • If you wear glasses, bring them along for the eye test to ensure accurate results.

Booking Process and Fees

  • Booking Fee: The cost for booking a learner’s licence is R150. This fee is payable to the Department of Transport at the time of booking.

  • Booking in Person: Visit a licensing and testing station in your area to submit the documents, pay the fee and schedule your test date.

  • Research the testing centre: Most testing centres have moved to a card only payment system. It's important to research the testing centre you will be using to find out if they take cash or card payments.

Tips for a Smooth Process

  • Arrive Early: Testing stations can get busy, so it’s best to arrive early to avoid long queues.

  • Double-Check Your Documents: Ensure all your documents are in order before booking to prevent unnecessary delays. 

  • Prepare for the Test: Study the K53 booklet to ensure you’re ready for the written test.

Getting your learner’s licence is the first step towards becoming a licensed driver in South Africa. With the right preparation and the necessary documents in hand, the booking process can be straightforward.

