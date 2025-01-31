“Is there a pilot on board?” Announcement shocks passengers

On Wednesday, January 29, passengers on a FlySafair trip from George to Johannesburg were stunned when an announcement over the intercom asked if there were any trained pilots on board.

FlySafair quickly assured passengers that the request was a routine operational practice after the captain's unexpected illness, despite the fact that the episode may have scared some.

Speaking to Jacaranda’s Martin Bester, FlySafair's chief marketing officer, Kirby Gordon, explained that the captain of flight FA711 began feeling unwell while preparing for descent.

The co-pilot took leadership and carried out the required safety procedures in line with aviation regulations. This involved obtaining priority landing clearance at OR Tambo International Airport and publicly requesting any more competent pilots to join the co-pilot in the cockpit.

"The co-pilot asked whether there were any pilots onboard, just like you would ask if there is a doctor onboard during a medical emergency," said Gordon.

The co-pilot made a flawless textbook landing at 12:30 despite the unforeseen conditions.

In addition, medical personnel who were on board immediately attended to the captain who was then assisted off the aircraft for further medical evaluation.

Gordon confirmed that the pilot was “okay” but could not disclose the nature of his illness.

According to Jacaranda FM, the co-pilot was not able to taxi the plane from his side of the cockpit, therefore the aircraft had to be towed to its parking station.