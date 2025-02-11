Study: Cellphones cause more accidents than speeding
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
Did you know that driver distraction is a major cause of accidents in SA? Here’s how to avoid distractions and stay focused on the road.
The roads of South Africa can be treacherous, but one of the biggest dangers facing drivers isn't potholes or reckless drivers – it's a distraction.
Whether it's a child demanding attention in the backseat, a ringing phone, or a tempting notification, distractions can be deadly.
According to research by Discovery Insure, just one moment of mobile phone use can lead to 52 seconds of distracted driving – essentially driving blind for a full kilometre at 60km/h.
The statistics are alarming: 80% of crashes involve some form of driver distraction.
What can you do to stay safe on the roads?
Here are some tips to help you avoid distractions and stay focused:
Use Bluetooth to minimise your phone usage.
Enter your destination into your GPS before you drive off.
Get your playlist ready to go before you start driving.
Set your phone to Do Not Disturb mode.
Ensure children under 12 wear seatbelts in the backseat. Infants (under 12 months and 9kg) should be in rear-facing car seats, while those aged 1+ (9–18kg) need forward-facing car seats.
Secure pets in the backseat or use a sturdy backseat cover.
Check for loose items in the car before driving off.
Buckle up and make any necessary adjustments – whether it's your seat or mirrors – before setting off.
By following these simple tips, you can significantly reduce your risk of being involved in an accident.
Stay safe on the roads, South Africa!
Did you know that driver distraction is a major cause of accidents in SA...
