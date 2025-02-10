SA's MeerKAT telescope uncovers cosmic giant

Inkathazo is a giant galaxy that's challenging our understanding of the universe and securing South Africa's reputation as a hub for astronomy and space science.

South Africa is making waves in the field of radio astronomy, thanks to the MeerKAT telescope located in the Karoo region. This powerful telescope has been instrumental in uncovering the secrets of the universe and its latest discovery is no exception.

MeerKAT's newest find is a giant radio galaxy, nicknamed "Inkathazo", which means trouble in isiXhosa and isiZulu. Inkathazo’s unexpected location adds to its intrigue, as scientists previously believed that giant radio galaxies only formed in low-density areas. The discovery was led by University of Cape Town (UCT) lecturer Dr Jacinta Delhaize and is set to shed light on the origins and evolution of some of the universe's largest structures.

Kathleen Charlton, a UCT master's student and co-author of the study, says the finding is especially noteworthy as it reveals a massive radio galaxy with plasma jets spanning 3.3 million light-years – 32 times the size of the Milky Way. “It doesn’t have the same characteristics as many other giant radio galaxies. For example, the plasma jets have an unusual shape. Rather than extending straight across from end-to-end, one of the jets is bent,” she said.

The discovery has sent shockwaves through the scientific community, challenging existing models and shedding new light on the complex plasma physics at play. The MeerKAT is a model for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), which, when finished in 2028, will be the largest telescope in the world. Since its commissioning in 2018, MeerKAT has made several groundbreaking discoveries reports The Conversation. Its observations of the southern sky found previously unidentified treasures and offered fresh perspectives on the cosmos. The MeerKAT team's unearthing of Inkathazo is a significant milestone in the field of radio astronomy. As researchers continue to study this cosmic giant, they will gain a deeper understanding of the universe and its many mysteries.

Image courtesy South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO)

