Lady Gaga casts a spell with 'Abracadabra'

Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra' is taking the world by storm and Stacey Norman has some thoughts.

Little Monsters, Lady Gaga has just dropped her brand-new song 'Abracadabra' – along with an epic music video – and we can't get enough!

The visual masterpiece, directed by Gaga herself, is an unforgettable dance battle between the light and dark sides of our beloved Lady G.

In a recent interview with Elle, Gaga spilled the tea on the song and music video, revealing that it's all about resilience and perseverance. "I wanted to crack open what it means to persevere," she explained. "And explore the metaphor of perseverance on the dance floor." And boy, does she deliver! The music video features an incredible community of 40 dancers, all coming together to create a truly magical experience. Gaga's choreographer, Parris Goebel, brought the heat with her stunning dance moves, and Bethany Vargas helped bring the visual masterpiece to life. With 'Abracadabra' being the second taste of her upcoming album, 'Mayhem', we can't wait to see what else Lady Gaga has in store for us. One thing's for sure: this song is going to be on repeat for a long time!

According to Stacey Norman, "I have too many feelings about Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra'... it has been the only thing on my mind. Permanently."

Gaga's new song is a throwback to her earlier days, with Stacey noting, "This is not Gaga, this is GAGA. Okay, she's back." The song's nostalgic vibe is a welcome respite from the current music landscape, with Stacey observing, "It's a barren landscape and we are grateful now... what we need is for Taylor Swift to go and re-record 'Red' or something so we can have more traditional pop music in the landscape." Lady Gaga's fans are thrilled with the new song, and Stacey is no exception. "I also love 'Disease' and I loved 'Died with a Smile' and this new album I think is going to be a little bit of everything and for the monsters, it's a gift. 'Abracadabra' literally – it's magic babes."

