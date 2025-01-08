New Year 2025: Stacey Norman's anti-resolution revolution

Stacey Norman is breaking free from traditional New Year's resolutions and embracing a more chilled approach to 2025. Think self-love, balance and zero drama!

Stacey Norman is kicking off 2025 with a major key: ditching the New Year's resolutions and, instead, building on the lessons she learned in 2024. “ I don't believe we go through a mystical vortex at exactly 12 o'clock on the first of Jan of a brand new year,” she says.

For Stacey, 2025 is all about finding balance and serving up some serious self-care realness. She's over the hustle-and-grind mentality and is instead prioritising rest, relaxation and embracing her soft girl era. “ To continue to be in my, like, lover girl era, my soft life era, my self-care era. To embrace the next chapter of where I am as a grown woman now,” Stacey said. Stacey's also on a mission to zero out the drama in her life. She's done with trying to meet everyone else's expectations and is instead, focusing on being her authentic, amazing self. As she so eloquently puts it, "Life's actually fun if you remember to leave time for play." Preach, Stacey!

What's on the horizon for Stacey in 2025? More self-love, more balance and good vibes only. She's spreading the message and asking East Coast Radio's listeners to join her in embracing a more chilled and authentic approach to life—and honestly, we're so here for it. Stacey’s 2025 glow-up is all about embracing the beauty of slowing down, being kind to herself, and living her best life. If you ask us, that's a resolution we can all get behind.

East Coast Drive new show banner / ECR Images