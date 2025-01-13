 How old is Stacey Norman?
How old is Stacey Norman?

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Stacey Norman's age is a mystery! Listeners are guessing, but she's keeping mum. We'll never tell... or will we?

The age-old question (pun intended), ‘How old is Stacey Norman?’ has popped up – once again.

It's a mystery that's been puzzling fans and followers for years. Despite being a public figure, Stacey's age remains a closely guarded secret, sparking endless speculation and guesswork.

We've seen it all – from wild estimates to careful calculations and even some outright ridiculous claims.

No matter how hard people try, Stacey's age remains an enigma wrapped in a riddle!

Some say she's still in her 20s, with a radiant glow and an energy that contradicts her years. 

Others try to guess the highest age fathomable to make it all make sense. 

Then some insist she's ageless, a timeless beauty who defies the conventions of mere mortals.

One thing's for sure – Stacey Norman is a force to be reckoned with, and her age is just a number (that she's not telling us, darn it!).

Here’s what some East Coast Radio team members had to say about Stacey’s age:

Image courtesy of ECR Images

