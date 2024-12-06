Stacey Norman’s ultimate breakup survival guide

Going through the most this December? Stacey Norman's guide is here to save your holiday (and tears)!

Going through the most this December? Stacey Norman's guide is here to save your holiday (and tears)!

Breaking up is tough, but staying stuck in heartbreak is tougher. If your partner doesn’t see you as family material (hello, “You’re not invited to Christmas lunch!”), then it’s time to reclaim your power.

Stacey Norman's foolproof breakup guide is here to help you move on, not mope. First, give yourself permission to feel upset, but only for a reasonable amount of time. “Even Beyoncé cries, but she also gets back up,” Stacey says and you will too. Next, perspective is everything. Stop wasting energy on dead-end behaviours: No comfort eating that leaves you feeling worse.

No wallowing in pyjamas for days.

No aimless dating apps swiping while you’re still healing.

Instead, refocus on you. Pick up a new hobby, reconnect with friends, or sweat it out at the gym. For the love of sanity, stop doom-scrolling and spying on your ex's social media. The tea will find you; it’s Durban, after all. Remember, breakups are not about losing someone but rediscovering yourself. Stacey Norman’s golden advice? Keep moving forward because the best glow-up always comes after the breakup.