35 days, 1,222km: A race to rebuild a school

Their Running Wild campaign, set to take place from February to March 2025, combines their love for adventure with a powerful purpose, to raise R2,350,000 for Velakukhanya Primary School.

Matthew Murray and Charles Raw are embarking on a monumental mission: running 1,222 kilometres in just 35 days to support quality education for children in rural KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Inspired by their experiences in the KwaNgwenya community near the Munywana Conservancy, Matt and Charles aim to make a lasting difference.



Despite their access to quality education growing up, they’ve witnessed the challenges faced by rural schools like Velakukhanya, where over 400 children study in poor conditions. The funds raised will go towards building two new classrooms and renovating the school’s administration block.



This epic challenge involves running nearly a marathon a day, starting in Port Alfred and ending in Cape Town. Along the way, Matt and Charles will showcase the breathtaking beauty of South Africa while highlighting the urgent need to preserve both its wilderness and the potential of its youth.



Matt, a game ranger, and Charles, a timber outlet manager, both grew up exploring South Africa’s stunning outdoors. They are devoted family men; Charles has a young daughter, and Matt is expecting his first child in early 2025. Balancing personal milestones with this demanding journey underscores their deep commitment to giving back.



With their efforts, Matt and Charles are not just running; they’re inspiring. They hope to unite communities and donors worldwide to support their vision of providing children with the educational foundation they deserve.



You can contribute to this cause and join them on this transformative journey. Every kilometre counts and so does every donation.



The following links will take you to relevant donation platforms:



Donations into SA: Click here.

Donations into USA: Click here.

Donations into UK: Click here.