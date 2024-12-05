 Must-visit Blue Flag beaches along the South Coast
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Whether you crave adventure or relaxation, these five beaches are summer-perfect destinations.

Sun on the beach with glasses
Sun on the beach with glasses / iStock and Canva

As the festive season approaches, a number of stunning beaches in the South Coast have been awarded Blue Flag status. These certified spots are the best spots to explore the beach and soak in that warm and homely KZN sunshine.

According to the Wildlife and Environmental Society of South Africa (WESSA), the Blue Flag is awarded to beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators who follow strict criteria, including:

  • Environmental,
  • Educational,
  • Safety and;
  • Accessibility criteria.

ALSO READ: eThekwini announces beaches and pools open for swimming

1. Marina Beach

Tucked near Southbroom, Marina Beach is picture-perfect with its golden sands, calm waters, and lush greenery. Snorkel, sunbathe or dive into family fun here!

2. Hibberdene Beach 

Get your adrenaline pumping at this buzzing hub of water sports. Whether you’re surfing, fishing or just splashing in the shallow areas, this Blue Flag gem is a family favourite.

ALSO READ: KZN drownings all at non-bathing beaches - Lifesaving SA

3. Ramsgate Beach 

Where leisure meets adventure! Explore tidal pools, paddle in the lagoon, or check out nearby galleries. Nature lovers, don’t forget your binoculars, birds abound!

4. Pennington Beach 

Escape the crowds at this hidden treasure. Take a long stroll along the pristine shore or explore Umdoni Park’s hiking trails. It's peace, redefined.

5. Trafalgar Beach

Eco-tourists, rejoice! With fossil beds at low tide and vibrant marine life, this Blue Flag beach is a snorkelling haven. Nearby trails add extra allure.

Whether you're chasing waves, wildlife or relaxation, KZN's beaches have it all!

