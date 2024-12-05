Must-visit Blue Flag beaches along the South Coast
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Whether you crave adventure or relaxation, these five beaches are summer-perfect destinations.
As the festive season approaches, a number of stunning beaches in the South Coast have been awarded Blue Flag status. These certified spots are the best spots to explore the beach and soak in that warm and homely KZN sunshine.
According to the Wildlife and Environmental Society of South Africa (WESSA), the Blue Flag is awarded to beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators who follow strict criteria, including:
- Environmental,
- Educational,
- Safety and;
- Accessibility criteria.
1. Marina Beach
Tucked near Southbroom, Marina Beach is picture-perfect with its golden sands, calm waters, and lush greenery. Snorkel, sunbathe or dive into family fun here!
2. Hibberdene Beach
Get your adrenaline pumping at this buzzing hub of water sports. Whether you’re surfing, fishing or just splashing in the shallow areas, this Blue Flag gem is a family favourite.
3. Ramsgate Beach
Where leisure meets adventure! Explore tidal pools, paddle in the lagoon, or check out nearby galleries. Nature lovers, don’t forget your binoculars, birds abound!
4. Pennington Beach
Escape the crowds at this hidden treasure. Take a long stroll along the pristine shore or explore Umdoni Park’s hiking trails. It's peace, redefined.
5. Trafalgar Beach
Eco-tourists, rejoice! With fossil beds at low tide and vibrant marine life, this Blue Flag beach is a snorkelling haven. Nearby trails add extra allure.
Whether you're chasing waves, wildlife or relaxation, KZN's beaches have it all!
-
