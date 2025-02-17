Spark Test: Did your love pass the test with Trav Lloyd?
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
Spark Master and electrician Trav Lloyd put love to the test in the Week of Love and here's how it went...
During the Week of Love, Stacey and J Sbu got some help from Spark Master and real-life electrician Trav Lloyd.
Trav came into the studio every day and tested the spark between five lucky couples, including himself.
Spark Test: Day 1
Stacey Norman and J Sbu along with Spark Master Trav Lloyd tested the love between Lindy-Rose and Orabile aka Mash.
The couple have been together since October and although they live in different provinces, the connection is strong!
In celebration of the Week of Love, Trav Lloyd put their spark to the test and this is what he had to say...
Spark Test: Day 2
On the second day of our Spark Test, Spark Master Trav Lloyd, Stacey Norman and J Sbu spoke with Candace and Fernando.
They've been together for more than a decade and have four beautiful children.
After this Spark Test, we think baby number five might be on the way!
Spark Test: Day 3
Stacey and J Sbu, along with their electrifying love expert Trav Lloyd, set out to test the spark between couples.
Today, Grant and Leigh stepped up for the challenge. After delightful chats and humour-filled questions, they showcased their lovey-dovey vibes and undeniable chemistry.
Despite a quirky hiccup with cell numbers, Grant's passionate plea and Leigh's romantic spirit earned them an impressive voltage level.
Spark Test: Day 4
The day before Valentine's Day, our Spark Master Trav Lloyd joined Stacey and J Sbu at their home away from home – Suncoast.
Trav tested the spark between Lisa and Dale. The couple have been together for a decade and we could feel the electricity through our airwaves!
If you missed the moment live, we've got you covered. Listen in to hear what voltage our Spark Master gave this lovely couple.
Valentine's Day: The Final Spark Test
Stacey and J Sbu wrapped up an electrifying week with our Spark Master, Trav Lloyd on Valentine's Day.
From celebrating the spark in relationships to rewiring connections, Trav has been testing the love voltage of couples in KZN all week.
On Valentine's Day, we dove into Trav's adventurous breakfast, an impromptu pool dip, and his ideal date scenarios.
Did our spark test gauge Bridget and Trav's connection accurately, or did Cupid's circuit break down?
If you missed it live, here's what went down on the Day of Love.
