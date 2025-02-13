 J Sbu’s guide to las-minute Valentine’s Day gifts
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu

Need a last-minute Valentine's Day gift? J Sbu's got you covered with the perfect gift guide.

Hey, let's be real – Valentine's Day can sneak up on you and before you know it, you're scrambling to find a gift. 

But fear not, J Sbu's got some top tips to help you pull off an epic last-minute Valentine's Day celebration.

Chocolate time

First things first, get the sweet treats right! J Sbu recommends splurging on the most expensive chocolates you can find (no garage runs, please). A sweet basket filled with goodies is sure to impress.

“ Don't go to the garage. Go to the store and get yourself decent chocolate,” he advises.

Dinner plans

Next up, dinner plans! Either cook your partner's favourite meal (make sure you know what you're doing in the kitchen, though) or book a table at a fancy restaurant (this might be a challenge but not necessarily impossible). 

Don’t forget to set the mood with some special touches.

“  Write her name on a cake, light a candle, do something,” he shares.

Snap a pic

Capture the moment with a photographer, if you can swing it. For a sentimental touch, gift your partner a framed picture of one of your favourite moments together.

“ So you've got dinner, you've got chocolates, you've got a sentimental gift and you're spending good quality time together,” he concludes.

There you have it, J Sbu's last-minute Valentine's Day survival guide.

