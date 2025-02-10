Reignite the flame with Stacey, J Sbu, and Trav Lloyd!
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
Ready to put your love to the test? Join Stacey, J Sbu, and Trav Lloyd for the Spark Test challenge!
Ready to put your love to the test? Join Stacey, J Sbu, and Trav Lloyd for the Spark Test challenge!
Are you feeling the spark in your relationship, or has it fizzled out like a dying flame? Do you want to test the waters with someone new and see if the spark is real? Well, buckle up, lovebirds, because Stacey, J Sbu, and our Spark Master, Trav Lloyd, are here to put your love to the test!
ALSO READ: Lady Gaga casts a spell with 'Abracadabra'
Starting today, we're kicking off the Week of Love, and we're teaming up with electrician and Spark Mastery Trav Lloyd to ignite the spark in your relationship. We'll be chatting with couples and couples-to-be to see if the spark is still sizzling or if it's time to reignite the flame.
If you're ready to take the Spark Test and see if your love is still electric, tune in TODAY from 4 pm for all the juicy details. Trust us, you won't want to miss this shockingly fun challenge.
Want to learn more about the Spark Master and his electrifying love advice? Contact Trav Lloyd through his social media channels or website:
ALSO READ: SA's MeerKAT telescope uncovers cosmic giant
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of ECR Images
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
Show's Stories
-
Reignite the flame with Stacey, J Sbu, and Trav Lloyd!
Ready to put your love to the test? Join Stacey, J Sbu, and Trav Lloyd f...Stacey & J Sbu 2 minutes ago
-
SA's MeerKAT telescope uncovers cosmic giant
Inkathazo is a giant galaxy that's challenging our understanding of the ...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago