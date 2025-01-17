Something familar washes up on Sydney beaches

Something familiar washes up on Sydney beaches
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
Orb-shaped mysteries have been washing up on Australian shores since October, causing beach closures and frustration.
Viral videos, social media posts and news articles have been doing the rounds as many try to get to the bottom of a spherical mystery in Sydney, Australia.
ALSO READ: uMhlanga beaches reopen after ‘balls’ probe
According to BBC News, researchers say that these peculiar objects were a combination of chemicals, illicit drugs, cooking oil and human faeces.
Although the exact origin of these bizarre wonders cannot be determined, testing has indicated that they could be the result of a sewage spill.
While every ball was different in size, each orb-shape wonder was made up of a firm outer layer and a soft centre.
Channel 4 News shared the following video on TikTok and South Africans rushed to the comments section:
@c4news Nine beaches have been closed in Australia after small, mysterious balls of debris washed up on their shores. Last October, similar balls also closed a number of beaches and testing found that they were lumps of fat from human-made waste. #Australia #Balls #Debris #Beaches #C4News ♬ original sound - Channel 4 News
Here’s what locals had to say:
@User474831 said: “Same thing happened at the Umhlanga Beach in Durban South Africa a few days ago. That's weird.”
@7th Sign wrote: “South Africans know. If you know, you know.”
@Zar commented: “With love from Durban.”
Image courtesy of Facebook
