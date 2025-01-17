Something familar washes up on Sydney beaches

Viral videos, social media posts and news articles have been doing the rounds as many try to get to the bottom of a spherical mystery in Sydney, Australia.

According to BBC News, researchers say that these peculiar objects were a combination of chemicals, illicit drugs, cooking oil and human faeces.

Although the exact origin of these bizarre wonders cannot be determined, testing has indicated that they could be the result of a sewage spill.

While every ball was different in size, each orb-shape wonder was made up of a firm outer layer and a soft centre.

Channel 4 News shared the following video on TikTok and South Africans rushed to the comments section:

