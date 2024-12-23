Smokin’ good times: Stacey Norman enjoys feast at Salt Slab

Stacey Norman traded city life for the serene Midlands to explore a hidden gem: Salt Slab. Nestled in Curry’s Post, this new barbecue spot is already making waves with its mouthwatering smoked meats and picturesque setting.

Meet Mike, the master of smoke

Stacey sat down with owner and pitmaster, Mike, whose passion for barbecue spans nearly two decades. Having lived in the U.S. for 18 years, Mike became a barbecue aficionado. “ So I've got businesses in the States, so I've been in America for about 18 years, and I've been eating barbecue for that long. And I thought to myself, the South Africans would absolutely love barbecue,” he shared.

After four years of planning and perfecting recipes, Salt Slab opened its doors on 27 July 2024.



Key to their success is a massive rotisserie smoker imported specifically to achieve the perfect flavour. " I was a bit hesitant because it cost a chunk of money. And just as well, we're good because we've been so busy every single weekend,” Mike said.