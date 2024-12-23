Smokin’ good times: Stacey Norman enjoys feast at Salt Slab
This one’s for the foodies. Stacey Norman visited the hottest new BBQ spot in KZN: Salt Slab! She uncovered the secret to their mouthwatering smoked meats and picturesque setting.
Stacey Norman traded city life for the serene Midlands to explore a hidden gem: Salt Slab. Nestled in Curry’s Post, this new barbecue spot is already making waves with its mouthwatering smoked meats and picturesque setting.
Meet Mike, the master of smoke
Stacey sat down with owner and pitmaster, Mike, whose passion for barbecue spans nearly two decades. Having lived in the U.S. for 18 years, Mike became a barbecue aficionado. “ So I've got businesses in the States, so I've been in America for about 18 years, and I've been eating barbecue for that long. And I thought to myself, the South Africans would absolutely love barbecue,” he shared.
After four years of planning and perfecting recipes, Salt Slab opened its doors on 27 July 2024.
Key to their success is a massive rotisserie smoker imported specifically to achieve the perfect flavour. " I was a bit hesitant because it cost a chunk of money. And just as well, we're good because we've been so busy every single weekend,” Mike said.
What's on the menu?
Salt Slab serves up ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and sausage, all smoked low and slow. Stacey’s favourite? The mac and cheese side. “It’s so good, you’ll fight your child for it!” she joked.
True to Texas tradition, all meat is prepped the day before to ensure it’s fresh and flavourful. Doors open at 11:30, but Stacey advises arriving early. “They sell out fast, sometimes by 2pm,” she says.
Salt Slab is open Saturdays and Sundays, with extended hours (Friday–Sunday) starting December 14. It’s a festive feast worth the drive.
