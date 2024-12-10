Get ready for a litchi-picking adventure!

It's that time of the year again – the Litchi Harvest is back and it's bigger and juicier than ever! From 20 to 30 December, head over to KZN's original litchi-picking farm and indulge in a day of fun, food and fantastic litchis!

ALSO READ: Fig Tree Farm Festive Market in the Park

Imagine strolling through lush green orchards, surrounded by the sweet smell of ripe litchis.



As you wander, you can pick and eat as many litchis as you like – and take some home, too! With no limit on how many you can eat, this is a dream come true for litchi enthusiasts.



Your ticket includes a scenic tractor ride through the orchard. When you need a break from all the litchi-filled fun, you can grab a bite to eat from the food stalls, which offer a variety of delicious treats, including Halaal options.

So mark your calendars for 20 to 30 December and get ready for a litchi-tastic adventure! Don't forget to stop by the Farm Stall to pick up a 2kg bag of litchis to take home.

When: 20 to 30 December (Closed on 24 and 25 December)

Time: 8 am to 3 pm daily

Where: Litchi Harvest, Sheffield Beach Road

Tickets: R120 to R160 per person (depending on the quantity of litchis you take home)

You can buy tickets on Webtickets

https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1555730381

Contact: Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp 071 276 9959 for more info.





Happy litchi picking!