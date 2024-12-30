 Arrive Alive reminds us to keep vehicles roadworthy
Arrive Alive reminds us to keep vehicles roadworthy

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Is your vehicle up to par for the South African roads and climate?

A person dressed as Santa Claus holds car keys/Instagram Screenshot/arrivealive.co.za

The roads aren't ideal places to be during the holidays. With irresponsible motorists and negligent behaviour, it can be tricky to navigate safely.

Arrive Alive continues to urge motorists to stay safe on the roads. In addition to driving safely, they have reminded motorists to keep their vehicles roadworthy (watch the video above from Instagram).

With over 500 deaths that have occurred on our roads since the beginning of December 2024, it is more than concerning for motorists and authorities who are doing all they can to educate people and hope they follow through with the laws of the road. 

KwaZulu-Natal has had 77 fatalities from 71 crashes, and that's the second highest in the country, with Gauteng leading with 96 deaths from 90 crashes. 

The Arrive Alive Instagram page has been updating people on what's been going on around South Africa, and the sheer brutality of the road reality is shocking. We find it disturbing that every year, we hear the same thing about staying safe on the roads, yet motorists still walk the same line. 

Despite all the safety messages and protocols in place, people still speed, drink and drive, and fail to adhere to the laws of the road. 

Watch a video of a truck explosion on the N1 highway near Kroonstad - courtesy of Instagram

Be safe out there, and think about all the innocent people who are affected by your lack of judgment when driving recklessly. Drive safely this festive season. 

Look at the reel from Arrive Alive's Instagram page below. 

