Festive fatalities: Way too many accidents on the road
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
This December has seen a 36% increase in road accidents compared to 2023, and claimed more than 500 lives.
Stop what you’re doing and pay attention, because this “trend” is insane.
Over the past few days, the roads have been busy with people traveling up and down trying to enjoy their festivities. Unfortunately, many of them didn’t make it. The number of tragic road accidents that have claimed countless lives is truly alarming. What’s the rush?
If you haven’t been paying attention, let’s take a moment to reflect.
On 13 December 2024, a horrific accident involving multiple trucks and cars occurred on the N3 Durban Bound before Marianhill Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal when a truck driver crashed into six trucks and five cars; leaving multiple people injured. The truck driver died on the scene.
On 16 December, another accident occurred in the Eastern Cape that claimed 14 lives and left many others injured after a minibus taxi had a tyre burst and overturned on the R61 between Cradock and Graaff-Reinet.
On 19 December in the Eastern Cape near Dutywa, 12 people died and three were critically injured when a Toyota Quantum with 10 passengers collided with a Ford Ranger carrying four passengers.
In another tragic incident on 22 December, seven people were killed in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the N1 in Botlokwa, just outside Polokwane. The crash involved seven vehicles including a taxi and a truck.
Sadly, the list goes on and on.
Transport Minister Barbara Creecy released a mid-season safety report on Friday, 20 December, which noted 439 fatal car crashes and 512 deaths have occurred on SA’s roads since 1 December. The reported revealed that:
- Gauteng had 96 fatalities from 90 crashes;
- KwaZulu-Natal had 77 fatalities from 71 crashes;
- Western Cape had 74 fatalities from 61 crashes;
- Limpopo had 58 fatalities from 47 crashes;
- Eastern Cape had 54 fatalities from 47 crashes;
- Mpumalanga had 44 fatalities from 41 crashes;
- Free State had 52 fatalities from 33 crashes;
- North West had 36 fatalities from 31 crashes; and
- Northern Cape had 21 fatalities from 18 crashes
So, again, what’s the rush? One has to be mindful of the fact that it’s a very high-spirited season currently and everyone is on their own mission. From people trying to get to a party to families driving home after a fun-filled day.
With that, many are driving under the influence of alcohol, while others are exhausting themselves driving for hours. Others are blatantly ignoring SA road rules and driving erratically and at high speeds.
All of these accidents can be avoided by being mindful of the fact that you’re not the only driver on the road. Respect others by being sober behind the wheel of your vehicle.
Respect the law by sticking to the speed limit and the rules of the road. The smallest things like not stopping at a red light or not yielding at an intersection could result in the end of your life, or the lives of others.
With 2025 less than 10 days away, the festivities are coming to an end and reality begins again. Currently, the reality is that we’re getting too excited for the wrong reasons. December is just a season, not the end of the world.
So, let’s take it easy and respect others on the roads.
