Festive fatalities: Way too many accidents on the road

Stop what you’re doing and pay attention, because this “trend” is insane.

Over the past few days, the roads have been busy with people traveling up and down trying to enjoy their festivities. Unfortunately, many of them didn’t make it. The number of tragic road accidents that have claimed countless lives is truly alarming. What’s the rush?

If you haven’t been paying attention, let’s take a moment to reflect.

On 13 December 2024, a horrific accident involving multiple trucks and cars occurred on the N3 Durban Bound before Marianhill Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal when a truck driver crashed into six trucks and five cars; leaving multiple people injured. The truck driver died on the scene.

On 16 December, another accident occurred in the Eastern Cape that claimed 14 lives and left many others injured after a minibus taxi had a tyre burst and overturned on the R61 between Cradock and Graaff-Reinet.

On 19 December in the Eastern Cape near Dutywa, 12 people died and three were critically injured when a Toyota Quantum with 10 passengers collided with a Ford Ranger carrying four passengers.

In another tragic incident on 22 December, seven people were killed in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the N1 in Botlokwa, just outside Polokwane. The crash involved seven vehicles including a taxi and a truck.

Sadly, the list goes on and on.