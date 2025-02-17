6-year-old’s unique birthday theme has us feeling jealous
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
A video showing a Checkers Sixty60-themed birthday party has gone viral online.
TikTok user @lucianbotha833 recently shared a 30-second clip of the celebration.
From the tablecloths to the decor, every detail embraced the signature Checkers Sixty60 teal.
The birthday cakes featured figurines of the company’s drivers and bikes – even the birthday boy was wearing a Checkers Sixty60 teal jumpsuit.
The table decor had Checkers-themed plates and snacks, while a trolley filled with Housebrand products and a Sixty60-themed helmet stood behind the six-year-old.
The video, shared just a day ago, has gained well over 65,000 views on TikTok.
@lucianbotha833 KABA WORD 6 CHECKERS BIRTHDAY 🎂#SAMA28 #farmlife #fyp #boer #KABA#SIXTY60#CHECKERS#birthdayparty #lief #6 ♬ original sound - Luciano
Here’s what some social media users had to say:
“Birthday was done in 60 minutes,” Pookie joked.
“Where did they get the fits though? Asking for a friend,” asked Mandiiey.
“Kids are so so innocent man it’s so adorable. Not materialistic, not flashy, they just wanna be happy,” said Thando Lily.
