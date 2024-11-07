Sick of spam calls? This new proposal might be the solution

South African consumers may soon get relief from spam calls, thanks to a new proposal from Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau. Tau has proposed an amendment to the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) that would introduce a government-run national opt-out registry.

This registry aims to give South Africans the power to stop unwanted marketing calls from all direct marketers, not just those associated with the Direct Marketing Association (DMA), which currently manages a limited opt-out database.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) has emphasised the growing frustration with intrusive marketing, reports MyBroadband.

The new registry would allow citizens to pre-emptively block calls by registering their numbers, creating a legal obligation for direct marketers to avoid these contacts.

Under the proposed changes, all direct marketers would have to annually update their records with the opt-out registry to ensure compliance. This includes “cleansing” their databases by removing any registered numbers and clearly identifying their company’s details in any communication.

Additionally, the proposed amendment seeks to close a loophole in the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA). Currently, telemarketers are required to ask for consent during the first call, but there is no cap on how many times they can call to request it. This new registry would prevent marketers from making repeated calls to secure consent.

Public comments on the proposal are open for 45 days, which started on 28 October.