South African city tops the list of best foodie destinations

When it comes to exploring a new city, one of the most exhilarating adventures is diving into its local food scene. Food has a magical way of bringing people together, telling stories, and defining a culture.

Whether it’s grabbing a quick bite from a street vendor, savouring a Michelin-starred meal or indulging in regional classics, these cities have captured the hearts (and stomachs) of travellers worldwide.

According to the 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, here are the top 10 cities where you can eat your way through the best culinary delights:

10. Sydney, Australia. Score 92.50

9. Singapore. Score 92.90

8. Rome, Italy. Score 93.33

7. Bangkok, Thailand. Score 93.71

6. Hong Kong, China. Score 93.94

5. Porto, Portugal. Score 94.48

4. Tokyo, Japan. Score 94.78

3. Valencia, Spain. Score 95.00

2. Milan, Italy. Score 95.20

Number one is Cape Town. Known for its natural beauty, the city is also a true culinary melting pot, bringing together African, Dutch, Malay, and Indian influences into one unforgettable food experience.

From the moment you wander along the V&A Waterfront with a crisp local wine in hand, you’ll be captivated by the city’s dedication to flavour.



For those who want to experience the finest of Cape Town’s viniculture, Babylonstoren in the Cape Winelands offers world-class wines paired with farm-to-table fare, making it a must-visit for wine and food lovers alike.