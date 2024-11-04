SA ranks in world’s most nerve-racking countries to drive in
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Twenty-five countries have made it onto a list of the scariest countries to drive in and South Africa is one of them!
The UK-based Scrap Car Comparison calculated the rankings from a “scare score” survey. Out of 10, South Africa scored 6.8.
In the study, 2,000 motorists from various parts of the globe, including SA, New Zealand, Spain, the UK, the USA, France, Canada, Italy, and Australia, were surveyed.
The motorists were requested to rate their level of anxiety about driving in 49 travel destinations. According to Scrap Car Comparison, motorists were asked to rate on a scale of 1-10 (1 being not very nervous at all and ten being extremely nervous).
At the top of the list is India with a rating of 7.15. Non-residents stated that navigating the country’s roads tested their reflexes. In addition, rural roads in the country tend to be underdeveloped which requires extra caution.
While South Africa was not high up we still made it on to the list at number 21.
Take a look at the list here:
The survey also looked into why people are afraid to drive abroad rather than just listing the countries.
About 56.2% of drivers cited that driving on the wrong side of the road was a common issue. National Geographic reports that approximately 75% of countries drive on the right side of the road, while the UK and most of its colonies drive on the left. This may cause confusion for holidaymakers or visitors.
Coming in second is reckless driving by locals; this was cited by 55.9% of surveyed motorists. The third concern is unknowingly transgressing local laws.
Image courtesy of iStock
