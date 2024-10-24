These 30 countries allow you to use your SA driver’s licence

Have a South African driver’s licence and live abroad? We’ve got a list of 30 countries that you can legally drive in using your SA licence.

Moving or travelling abroad is a daunting yet exciting task and driving while you’re there is not at the top of your head. Although these countries allow you to drive within their borders, there are varying terms and conditions per area. While some nations allow you to drive until your licence expires, others only permit you to use your SA licence for a few months. Even with this permission, it is still imperative to obtain your International Driving Permit (IDP) if you are travelling out of the country and planning to drive, according to BusinessTech.

This permit has a number of benefits including the translation of your licence to a number of international languages, which comes in handy if you are approached by police officers or are unfortunately involved in an accident. The IDP can be obtained from the Automobile Association of South Africa through an application on their website or in person with a sales agent. Driving abroad on an SA licence There’s a lot of nitty-gritty that goes into preparing to drive when you’re overseas.

According to Apostil.co.za, a document concierge company, these are the countries you can use your SA driver's licence and for how long:

Andorra: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 6 months

Bulgaria: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 6 months

Canada: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 6 months

Estonia: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 6 months

Germany: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 6 months

Greece: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 6 months

Lesotho: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 6 months

Montenegro: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 6 months

UK: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 6 months

Poland: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 6 months

Portugal: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 6 months

Russia: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 6 months accompanied by IDP

Mozambique: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 3 months

Namibia: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 3 months

Australia: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 3 months

Botswana: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 3 months

Zambia: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 3 months

Zimbabwe: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 3 months

Luxembourg: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 3 months

San Marino: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 3 months accompanied by IDP

Seychelles: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 3 months

Panama: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 3 months



Croatia: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 12 months

France: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 12 months

Monaco: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 12 months

New Zealand: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 12 months

Singapore: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 12 months

Eswatini: May use SA driver’s licence freely

Hungary: May use SA driver’s licence freely with a notarised copy of the licence

Sweden: May use SA driver’s licence freely until expired

United States: May use SA driver’s licence freely, but some states could require IDP

Angola: May use SA driver’s licence for up to 1 month, after which an IDP is required

