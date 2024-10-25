Grocery prices surge but one province is leading the pack
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Gauteng leads SA in grocery costs, outpacing Cape Town and Durban. Find out why food prices remain a concern in 2024...
Grocery shoppers in Gauteng are feeling the pinch as the province becomes the most expensive place to buy food in South Africa, according to new data from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD) group.
The report, which tracks the cost of a household food basket across the nation, showed noticeable differences between regions, with Johannesburg leading the pack as the priciest city to reside.
In September 2024, the cost of the PMBEJD’s household food basket, which includes 44 essential items, reached an average of R5,255.68 nationwide. However, Johannesburg residents paid R5,482.65, which is R227 more than the national average.
The city’s food prices climbed by 4.4% from the previous year, marking one of the steepest increases in the country. Durban mirrored Johannesburg's rise, but Cape Town stood apart, recording a surprising 2.6% drop in grocery prices, making it the most affordable of the three major urban hubs.
The report reveals mixed trends: some vegetables, including onions and butternut, saw significant price drops of 34% and 32% respectively, offering some relief to shoppers.
However, these reductions were overshadowed by sharp increases in other staples. Tomatoes surged by 32%, sugar beans jumped 30%, while eggs climbed 21%.
