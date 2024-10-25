Grocery prices surge but one province is leading the pack

Grocery shoppers in Gauteng are feeling the pinch as the province becomes the most expensive place to buy food in South Africa, according to new data from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD) group.

The report, which tracks the cost of a household food basket across the nation, showed noticeable differences between regions, with Johannesburg leading the pack as the priciest city to reside.

In September 2024, the cost of the PMBEJD’s household food basket, which includes 44 essential items, reached an average of R5,255.68 nationwide. However, Johannesburg residents paid R5,482.65, which is R227 more than the national average.