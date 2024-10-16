Rocky’s rare visit: Elephant seal shocks KZN coastline

A southern elephant seal swam 2,000km to KZN’s coast! East Coast Radio learns more about how Rocky’s surprise visit sparked a rescue mission.

After hearing about a surprise visitor who graced the shores of KZN's South Coast, ECR's Mike V made it his mission to locate this adorable sea creature.

"If a fuzzy worm and a puppy were morphed together by AI, it still would not be as cute as Rocky." - Mike V

Last week, a rare and absolutely adorable visitor swam ashore at Rocky Bay Beach on KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast. A robust (and cute) juvenile southern elephant seal, aptly named Rocky. His arrival delighted beachgoers, as these seals are usually found around 2,000km away from this region. "As soon as we knew that the seal was a male we named him Rocky after the beach where he was initially found and superhero Rocky Balboa," Ann Kunz from the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR) told East Coast Radio.

Rocky the seal / Supplied

Rocky’s arrival set local marine conservationists into action. The uShaka Sea World team, including Senior Aquarist Rob Kyle, Assistant Curator Bilal Limbada, and Veterinarian Dr Francois Lampen, rushed to assess the seal, according to Good Things Guy. "When Rocky was examined on the beach by Dr Lampen, he appeared to be healthy and had possibly hauled out onto the beach to rest after his long swim," SAAMBR noted. Despite his health being good, it was decided that he should be relocated to the quieter Trafalgar Marine Protected Area (MPA) for uninterrupted rest. Rocky’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges. Over the weekend, after briefly returning to the ocean, he reappeared on Glenmore Beach, prompting his transport to a rehabilitation centre for further care.

Rocky the seal living his best life / Supplied

"His general body condition is good and his weight is close to what an elephant seal of his age should weigh," confirmed Kunz. Rocky has captivated the community, from beachgoers to local businesses, all rallying to ensure his safety. Fitted with a flipper tag to track his future movements, Rocky is now undergoing health assessments as he begins to show interest in food. "We are overwhelmed at how everyone came together to do whatever they could to ensure that Rocky was absolutely safe whilst he was a visitor of the South Coast," added Kunz. While his release is still being evaluated, Rocky’s story continues to unfold as he enjoys his much-needed rest in rehabilitation. SAAMBR reminds the public to maintain a safe distance if they spot Rocky, as seals, though adorable, can be dangerous when approached.