Stuck in a tyre: Wheelie's heartwarming rescue story

Field officer King Ndimande and inspector Lindo Mbele rushed to the scene, unsure of what they'd find.

In a shocking turn of events, the Kloof and Highway SPCA team received a distress call about a dog stuck in a tyre rim in Hammarsdale.

When they arrived, they were met with a heartbreaking sight: a desperate dog with her head wedged in a metal rim. The SPCA's clinic and maintenance teams were put on standby as the situation unfolded.



At the Kloof and Highway SPCA, the vet, vet nurse, and inspectors worked tirelessly to free the dog, who they later named Wheelie.

After a delicate operation, Wheelie was finally freed from her metal prison.



She greeted the SPCA staff with a wagging tail and a grateful heart.

The SPCA said that as she recuperates, she's already made herself at home, basking in the sun and soaking up love and attention from our team.



Despite her tough start in life and multiple litters, she remains affectionate and trusting.