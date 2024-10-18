Pyramid Pup: Paraglider spots dog at the peak of Egypt’s Great Pyramid

A tourist paragliding over the Great Pyramid of Giza spotted a dog at its peak and we’ve got the clip!

A tourist paragliding over the Great Pyramid of Giza had an unforgettable experience when he spotted a dog happily frolicking at the top of the 4,000-year-old structure. The incident, captured on camera by the tourist, Alex Lang, quickly went viral, sparking a wave of speculation and intrigue about the mysterious “pyramid pup”.

Lang, who was paragliding on 14 October 2024, noticed something as he approached the iconic pyramid. To his astonishment, there was a small dog running back and forth across the peak of the 455-foot structure, according to NDTV. Lang zoomed in with his camera, capturing the incredible moment for the world to see. The footage shows the tiny dog dwarfed by the enormous pyramid, a structure built over four millennia ago and considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. How the dog managed to scale the pyramid remains a mystery, but many believe the pup may have been chasing birds that frequent the area. Despite its amusing nature, the sight raised concerns, as climbing the Great Pyramid, along with Egypt's other 117 pyramids, is strictly prohibited. While authorities would certainly penalise humans attempting the feat, there’s a strong suspicion that the adventurous canine may receive a pass for his rule-breaking antics.

The video, shared across social media, has been picked up by outdoor enthusiasts like Marshall Mosher, who himself took to the skies in hopes of spotting the dog. However, by the time Mosher arrived, the pooch had already descended, leaving behind a trail of curiosity and wonder. As the viral sensation grows, the fate of the pyramid pup remains unknown. Viewers are left wondering: how did he get up there? And, more importantly, did he make it down safely? While the answers may be elusive, one thing is certain: the Great Pyramid of Giza has never seen a visitor quite like this. Check out the viral footage:

Supplied