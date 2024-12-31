Reliving Stacey and J Sbu's best podcast moments of 2024

We're counting down the top five most heartfelt moments from Stacey and J Sbu's podcast in 2024. Which one made you laugh, cry or feel seen?

As the year comes to a close, we're looking back at the most unforgettable moments from Stacey and J Sbu's popular podcast. From heartwarming performances to candid confessions, these five episodes had listeners hooked. Let's dive into the top podcast moments of 2024!

Empangeni High School choir crushes Mozart classic Empangeni High School went viral on TikTok after their choir performed a goosebump-inducing rendition of Lacrimosa, the 7th movement of Mozart's Requiem. Social media users from across the globe were taken aback by the immense talent of the high schoolers who absolutely crushed the choral masterpiece.

Malvern Park: Inside scoop on the new shopping centre Brand and Communications Head for Mowana Properties, Iggy Sathekge, gave us the low-down on the new shopping mall opening in the Queensburgh area - Malvern Park.



Mowana Properties is responsible for managing the mall property. Residents of Queensburgh have been waiting with bated breath for the official date of the shopping mall’s opening.



Confessions: Spicing up a dying relationship Stacey and J Sbu received a concerning voice note from Jade who was going through the most. Jade said: "I've been with my boyfriend for almost a decade now and I feel like the flame is dying. I don't know what to do and I'm scared. How do I spice up my relationship?" Stacey and J Sbu offered up some words of wisdom before opening the hotline for East Coasters to join in. Listen to how KZNers spice up their relationships.

Stacey Norman gets emotional about her licence Stacey Norman has officially started the process of getting her driver's licence. Speaking to J Sbu and getting vulnerable on air, Stacey spoke about a traumatic incident that occurred in her youth that left her scarred. J Sbu embraced his on-air partner after she opened up and got emotional with KZN.

Durban North Pole lights up: "ECR is the reason we started" The Durban North Pole is located at 27 Somerset Drive in Umhlanga – it's a must-visit destination every December for anyone looking to get into the holiday spirit.



As the owners of the Durban North Pole so aptly put it, "ECR is the reason we started!" Inspired by the ECR Big Switch in 2006, they've been lighting up the night for their community ever since.

These five amazing moments are memories that will live on forever. Whether Stacey and J Sbu are featuring talented guests or sharing personal stories, this duo always knows how to captivate their audience. Here's to another amazing year of podcasting in 2025!

