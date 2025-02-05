Relief for domestic helpers: National minimum wage increased

Domestic helpers in South Africa are about to gain some relief from the increasing cost of living.

The Department of Employment has gazetted a new National Minimum Wage, which sees a 4.4% increase in the hourly rate.

Reports state that this adjustment is in line with inflation.

The updated National Minimum Wage is now R28.79 per hour, up from the previous R27.58 per hour.

For employees working a 45-hour work week, this increase brings the weekly minimum wage to R1,295.55, amounting to approximately R5,614.05 for an average 195-hour work month.

According to BusinessTech, the new rate applies to domestic and farm workers, while employees on the Government’s extended public works will receive a reduced rate of R15.83 per hour.

The new wage hike will come into effect on March 1, 2025.



