Rassie Erasmus shares how he used the ladies' toilet in Cape Town

South Africans everywhere are in high spirits over the fourth win from the Springboks in the Rugby Championship. The Springboks' victory at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town against the All Blacks marked the Bokke's fourth consecutive victory over the Kiwis, which has left many people in a positive mood. After their stellar performance last week at Ellis Park, Rassie Erasmus is being hailed as the "game changer" in the rivalry between the Springboks and the All Blacks.

He's not just a game changer in managing the Springboks; he also takes great pride in storytelling. He left the press laughing when he shared a story about this weekend when he was forced to use the women's lavatory.

During the post-match interview this weekend, Rassie Erasmus shared an amusing account of how he was forced to use the ladies' bathroom at the Cape Town Stadium. He shared that he takes medication that causes him to frequent the toilet regularly and explained that the Coach's Box was relatively high up at the stadium, and he thought it would be best to use the toilet before proceeding to the box. The public toilets were on the way but he found the men's toilet had a long queue, while the ladies' toilets just had one lady in the queue. The woman told him to use the ladies' toilets and so he did, but there was a lady inside... He was happy to share that the friendliness of the people at the Cape Town Stadium was amazing. Watch the video below - courtesy of X.

Rassie Erasmus ahs revelaed that due to the meds he is on he is constantly going to the bathroom.



During the first half, he ended up trying to go in the women's bathroom to save time and ended up getting stage fright in front of a fan😂😂😂😂



My head coach is unmatched. pic.twitter.com/uKTJY2aFxh — Stephen (@SteviePSport) September 7, 2024

His innocence in sharing such a personal anecdote and staying humble about the Cape Town crowds made all the difference. This kind of leadership and lightheartedness continues to make us proud to be South African. The Springbok's next game will see them face off with Argentina on the 21st of September 2024, and we are excited to see their performance.

Image Courtesy of X