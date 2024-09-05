Rassie the 'game changer'

The Springboks had an unflattering record against the All Blacks before Erasmus took the reins in 2018 but he has turned around their fortunes, even against their old foes.

Wall, author of The 100 years' War, contends that Erasmus is similar to All Blacks coach Scott Robertson who is also an out-of-the-box thinker, while neither is tied to convention.

He says both coaches tend to build their teams in their image and that their forceful character stand front and centre.

Wall says Erasmus is well respected in New Zealand and that his record speaks for itself.

He believes the game's two superpowers need each other but fears Australia and Argentina might be neglected now that the Springboks and the All Blacks are committed to playing a Test series every four years.

