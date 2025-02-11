Ramaphosa’s cheeky ‘nice legs’ moment steals spotlight

President Cyril Ramaphosa is known for his serious stance on various issues, but over the weekend, he showed South Africans a more playful side.

The president recently enjoyed a fun-filled round of golf, with his head of digital communications, Athi Geleba, making sure to capture all the hilarious moments.

In a video that quickly went viral, President Ramaphosa jokingly revealed he didn’t wear shorts because he has "nice legs".

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille, who was with him, couldn’t contain her laughter.

Affectionately known as "Cupcake", SA’s president’s giggles had social media buzzing as users couldn’t help but laugh along.