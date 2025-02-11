Ramaphosa’s cheeky ‘nice legs’ moment steals spotlight
President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone viral for a funny, yet cute comment that has crept it’s way into the hearts of social media users.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is known for his serious stance on various issues, but over the weekend, he showed South Africans a more playful side.
The president recently enjoyed a fun-filled round of golf, with his head of digital communications, Athi Geleba, making sure to capture all the hilarious moments.
In a video that quickly went viral, President Ramaphosa jokingly revealed he didn’t wear shorts because he has "nice legs".
Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille, who was with him, couldn’t contain her laughter.
Affectionately known as "Cupcake", SA’s president’s giggles had social media buzzing as users couldn’t help but laugh along.
@athigeleba ♬ original sound - Athi Geleba 🇿🇦
That wasn't the only entertaining video posted by Geleba. Throughout the day, more clips were shared, highlighting the president's lighthearted side. From his golf swings to his playful banter with friends, Mzansi couldn't get enough of our president's goofy moments.
The Presidential Golf Challenge, held annually to raise funds for charity, took place on February 9 at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate in Melkbosstrand.
This year, President Ramaphosa joined the event, teeing off with 14-year-old Botshepehi Phakoe, one of the top young talents in the Free State Junior Union.
Image courtesy of TikTok
