R50 supper challenge: The quest for an affordable meal in SA

In a 14-minute YouTube video, Sumeran Govender sets out on a relatable quest: to prepare a decent supper with just R50. The journey takes viewers through a grocery store, exploring options for an affordable and filling meal, with plenty of humorous commentary along the way.

Armed with only R50, the creator heads into the grocery store, scanning the aisles for possibilities. From pasta and eggs to canned goods and sausages, they consider various ingredients, all while staying mindful of their limited budget.

The challenge is palpable, finding ingredients that not only fit the price range but will also make a decent meal. A quick glance at the fresh fish section confirms that most items are out of budget, but the creator remains undeterred.

After some deliberation, they settle on an interesting combination: two 500g packets of macaroni for R20, mushrooms for R15, and a mushroom sauce mix for R10. With only R5 left, they opt for some pepper seasoning, rounding out the meal preparation.

Back home, the cooking begins. The macaroni boils and mushrooms get sautéed in butter (though butter wasn’t technically part of the budget, the creator assumes it’s a pantry staple).

The meal preparation is casual and light-hearted, with a few fun cooking missteps, such as debating whether to add the white pepper or not. Despite any minor kitchen mishaps, the creator manages to pull the meal together.