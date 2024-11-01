 The one where Stacey and J Sbu had a great week
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

From learning how to drive to saving a dying relationship, Stacey and J Sbu had an eventful week.

In this week’s wrap-up of Stacey Norman and J Sbu, we take a look at some epic moments that stuck with us over the week. Take a look:

The one where Stacey learns how to drive

Stacey Norman is on a mission to conquer her driving fears and KZN is coming along for the ride.

After years of hesitation stemming from a traumatic experience where she lost a close friend, Stacey recently obtained her learner’s licence.

A wave of inspiration was felt all around KZN after Stacey shared that she got her learner's licence.

Stacey and J Sbu received story after story from people all across the province. Listen in!

The one where the kids of KZN slammed their parents’ driving skills

Stacey J Sbu had the kids of KZN spilling all the tea on their parents' driving skills. Aunty Stacey and Uncle J Sbu asked the kiddies of the East Coast who the better driver was out of their parents. While kids may tell a fib, they will never tell a lie! 

The tea was spilt and it was piping hot. Listen in to hear some sassy (yet cute) responses:

The one where Stacey and J Sbu saved a dying relationship

Stacey and J Sbu received a concerning voice note from Jade who was going through the most.

Jade said: "I've been with my boyfriend for almost a decade now and I feel like the flame is dying. I don't know what to do and I'm scared. How do I spice up my relationship?"

Stacey and J Sbu offered up some words of wisdom before opening the hotline for East Coasters to join in. Listen to how KZNers spice up their relationships.

