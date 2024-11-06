Meet Lungi Naidoo: A visionary in the SA music scene

Known for her hits like Kiss Madolo and Feel Good , Lungi aimed to create a heartfelt rendition that resonates with younger generations.

Lungi’s journey with the anthem started as a personal vision. “When I heard the IMAD Khayelitsha Junior Choir, I immediately thought about what I could do with them. Something so special they'll appreciate and listen to even when they're 18 years old,” she told Daily Sun.

This rendition, part of her children’s brand, Rainbow Nation Kids, merges her musical talents with a passion for preserving South African heritage.

Her journey into children’s music started in 2023 with Rainbow Nation Kids, where she released an isiZulu nursery rhyme book and the Mzansi Lullabies album. Now a mother, Lungi finds joy in sharing her music with her children, especially her lullabies, which have become bedtime staples.

Lungi’s dedication to the anthem doesn’t stop here. She’s collaborating with the Masi Violin Outreach for an upcoming violin rendition, capturing yet another unique layer of South Africa’s musical spirit.

With her soulful renditions, Lungi Naidoo continues to inspire and honour South African culture, one note at a time.