PMB students and staff honour beloved school driver

Mr Johannes Dlamini has been a much loved and respected driver at the school for 27 years and will be retiring at the end of the year.

On Monday, students and staff members at Cordwalles Preparatory School prepared to perform a special send-off for a dedicated member of their team.

“Along with honouring his dedication, we also had the joy of celebrating Mr Dlamini's 60th birthday, which fell on Saturday,” the school said in a post on Facebook.

The school acknowledged the hard work and dedication Mr Dlamini showed in his nearly three decades at the school.

“Johannes, thank you for your service, your kindness, and your lasting contribution to Cordwalles. Though we will miss you dearly, your legacy of care and commitment will remain in our hearts. We wish you endless joy and a well-deserved retirement,” they concluded.

