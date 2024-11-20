 Pickleball: What is the sport sweeping South Africa?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu / Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie

Pickleball is soaring in SA lately but what exactly is this sport all about?

Pickleball
Pickleball stock image / iStock

Pickleball, a sport blending tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, has quietly gained traction in South Africa. 

Once considered a niche game, pickleball is now hailed as one of the fastest-growing sports globally. So what exactly is pickleball and why has it captured the hearts of so many?

What is Pickleball?

Pickleball is a paddle sport played on a small court using a perforated plastic ball and paddles. The game, designed for all ages and skill levels, features simple rules, making it an accessible introduction to racket sports. 

As players gain experience, it transforms into a fast-paced, strategic, and highly competitive game.

The court size, about a quarter of a tennis court, enhances its appeal, making it a practical choice for smaller recreational spaces. The game can be played indoors or outdoors, providing year-round accessibility.

Why is Pickleball becoming so popular?

Pickleball’s rules closely resemble those of ping-pong, making it easy for beginners to pick up. At the same time, its competitive dynamic ensures that experienced players find it equally engaging.

The smaller court fosters interaction, allowing players to chat during games. This social aspect makes pickleball a popular choice for families, friends, and community gatherings, blending fitness with fun.

With its versatility and affordability, pickleball has become a go-to addition for many, especially sports centres and clubs. Converting one tennis court into four pickleball courts allows facilities to maximise space and meet growing demand.

