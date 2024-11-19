Northlands Primary builds its way to LEGO League nationals

Northlands Primary School is taking STEM education to new heights with its LEGO League programme. The programme was designed to ignite creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

LEGO League, initially introduced as extracurricular, integrates seamlessly with Northlands’ academic curriculum, reinforcing STEM concepts in an engaging and practical way.

Students from Grades 4 to 7, chosen for their interest in robotics and problem-solving, work under the guidance of a dedicated Coding and Robotics team. They build and program LEGO robots, tackling complex challenges that push their ingenuity to the limit. Principal Allistair Naidu expressed his pride.

We are immensely proud of our LEGO League teams and their achievements. This programme represents more than a competition; it’s a platform that enables our students to explore the depths of their creativity and resilience. Seeing their hard work and determination pay off has been a joy, not only as an educator but also as a community member. LEGO League embodies the principles of STEM education in a way that allows our students to apply knowledge in practical, meaningful ways. It is our hope that these experiences lay the foundation for their futures, helping them grow into innovative, confident problem-solvers. - Mr A Naidu, Northlands Primary School Principal

Real-world benefits The programme has proven to be quite a transformative one, with participants demonstrating improved critical thinking, teamwork, and communication.

“The LEGO League has been transformative for our students. A sentiment that my colleagues Shamilla Subramanien and Daryn Mahabeer also share. Introducing them to robotics through LEGO has made STEM concepts both accessible and enjoyable, breaking down barriers to what they might have perceived as complex or intimidating. Through this programme, students are learning that technology is not just something to be used, but something they can actively create and shape. Each child brings their unique perspective and creativity, and together, they achieve things they never thought possible," Lead Robotics Instructor Mr Steven Kent told East Coast Radio.

LEGO League gets national recognition Parents have embraced the initiative, participating in events, fundraising, and cheering the teams on. Northlands’ two teams, Smooth Sailors and Lego Legends have qualified for the national LEGO League competition in December, hosted at Johannesburg’s Sci-Bono Discovery Centre. This marks their second consecutive appearance.

Smooth Sailors is made up of: Seth Daniels (Grade 7)

Buhlebethu Mkize (Grade 7)

Shreeya Munsaur (Grade 6)

Blake Rochat (Grade 6)

Riley Campbell (Grade 6)

Kirthan Cross (Grade 5)

Rayhaan Ballim (Grade 4) Lego Legends is made up of: Ndalo Mkize (Grade 7)

Harikesh Subramanien (Grade 7)

Jivasshri Naicker (Grade 7)

Priyasha Naidoo (Grade 6)

Mvelo Khuzwayo (Grade 5)

Zac Holshausen (Grade 5)

Simara Moonsamy (Grade 4)

Northlands Primary staff could not be more proud Lead Robotics Instructor Mr Kent boasted about the students, saying: “I am continually inspired by the ingenuity, collaboration, and confidence they show, and I look forward to seeing how these skills benefit them far beyond the walls of Northlands Primary. The national competition is a wonderful opportunity for them to showcase their growth, and I am honoured to be part of their journey." Principal, Mr Naidu, shared: “Watching our students excel at a national level reaffirms our commitment to developing well-rounded individuals who are prepared for the world of tomorrow."

