Get Ready for a stylish night of padel and wine in KZN

Get ready for an evening like no other at the PadelNation Durban Country Club grand launch on Friday, 22 November, at 6 PM. It's a night of high-energy padel action, world-class wine, and stylish fun that you won’t want to miss!

Kick off the night by cheering on South Africa’s best Padel players, including the legendary Willy Lahoz, a 2-time World Padel Champion, in an exhilarating exhibition match. The atmosphere will be electric as the sport takes centre stage.

However, it’s not just about the game; it's about indulging your senses with a curated wine tasting paired with delicious finger foods. Sip on exquisite wines as the match heats up, making this the perfect combination of sport and indulgence.

The theme of the evening is “Country Club with a Touch of Blue”. Bring your A-game style and add a pop of blue to your outfit to match the vibe.

With only limited tickets available, make sure you reserve your spot now for a night filled with top-tier padel, delicious bites and a lively, social atmosphere. Grab your friends, raise a glass and celebrate the future of Padel in Durban!

Tickets start from R289 per person and no under-18s are allowed.

