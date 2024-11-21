Spike in car thefts: How remote jammers are targeting you

Acting spokesperson at the station Sergeant Rachel Simangele Mseleku has revealed a concerning rise in incidents involving suspected remote jammers, with new cases reported weekly.

As the festive season approaches, Bellair SAPS urged motorists to remain vigilant amid a surge in theft-out-of-motor-vehicle cases.

Remote jamming is a method used by criminals to block car remotes from locking vehicles. This technique involves a device that interferes with the remote signal, leaving vehicles unlocked and easy to access.

Motorists are often unaware their vehicles are not secure, providing an opportunity for criminals to steal valuables.

Sergeant Mseleku emphasised the importance of taking precautions when parking in public spaces, especially at shopping centres.

"We urge residents who park in public or shopping centres to ensure their alarm is activated and that all four doors are locked before walking away from their vehicle," she said.

She also advised against leaving valuables like laptops, cameras and phones visible inside vehicles, as these items are prime targets for thieves, reports Highway Mail.

She stressed that this type of crime could be preventable and urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are locked and all valuables are out of sight.

Motorists are encouraged to park in well-lit, secure areas and remain vigilant. If you suspect remote jamming, report the incident immediately to the police.

By staying alert and taking preventive measures, residents and visitors can reduce the risk of falling victim to this growing crime.