Black Friday: Is it better to shop online or in store?

There are just a few more days until Black Friday, and there are already sales all around! From 'Black November' deals to weekly specials, South Africans are preparing to find the best deals. So which is better, shopping online or in store?

“In-store shopping on Black Friday is a nightmare. Shelves are emptied in seconds, triggering pandemic-era post-traumatic stress, and lines for the register feel longer than a World Cup rugby match in overtime. Then there’s the constant threat of being clipped on the ankle by a rogue shopping trolley. Between the overcrowded aisles and the fear of your must-have item being snatched right before your eyes, the stress can outweigh the savings,” he said.

Jonathan Spencer, Brand and Campaign Manager at OneDayOnly.co.za believes online will keep its hold on consumers.

Spencer suggests that rather than wrestling over the last appliance in stock at a store, South Africans should be shopping for their Black Friday deals online.



He explained that this gives consumers more control over their shopping experience. Spencer also noted that some e-retailers push out discounts for Black Friday earlier and extend them well after the date to allow customers to shop at their own convenience.





“Shopping in-store on Black Friday is like survival of the fittest. Online is a better way to bag deals without the drama – why contend with the chaos when you can shop smarter, not harder?” he said.

Jonathan Sinden, COO of Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), Black Friday 2023 brought the crowds back to malls in record numbers! Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) malls saw foot traffic jump by 39% compared to 2022. Jonathan Sinden, COO of L2D, says perks like free parking at Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square kept shoppers happy, reports Standard Bank.



Interestingly, groceries stole the spotlight this year, making up 27% of Black Friday spending. While online shopping continues to grow, nothing beats the thrill of in-person deals and the buzzing mall atmosphere. From grocery hauls to finding the perfect outfit, shoppers proved that in-store Black Friday magic is far from fading.