Matric 2025: J Sbu hits the streets to see how KZN did

J Sbu hit the ground running today, getting all the information he could from the matric class of 2024.

The wait is over, and the results are in! KwaZulu-Natal's matriculants have made their province proud with outstanding results.

The province achieved the second-highest overall pass rate in the country – an impressive 89.5%. J Sbu visited several petrol stations in Tongaat, hoping to find students buying newspapers to check their results. However, times have changed.

“Back in the day, we only knew one way to get our results, which was to get a newspaper, look for your name with your friends in a circle, and we’d all celebrate after finding our names. However, when I went around, no student was found," he shared. Determined to capture the spirit of the day, he ventured into Tongaat with a newspaper in hand and met Simphiwe Mbuyazi, a recent matriculant from Nkosibomvu Secondary School.

“She knew her results as she received an SMS, but you’d swear her number wasn’t there because she couldn’t find it. When she did, the entire neighbourhood erupted with ululation and excitement,” he said. He described it as a great moment. “I think, for me, it was very interesting to see how times have changed. Kids are no longer relying on looking in the newspapers. They have different means to look at their results. Times have definitely changed. Although I treasure the newspaper format, I do understand why things have progressed.” To end, he shared some words of advice for those who may not have found their names in the paper. “To those who did not find their names or numbers, it’s not the end of the world. There are ways to progress and paths to take to reach your dreams. This is not the end of the road,” said J Sbu.

