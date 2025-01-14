uMkhanyakude top of the KZN matric pile
KZN MEC for Education
Sipho Hlomuka expressed pride at the fact that all districts in the province
received a matric pass rate of 85% and above.
uMkhanyakude is the top-performing district with a 92.8% pass rate, an achievement which placed it third overall in the country.
"Then Ugu is number two with 91.7%. We then have two districts that are tied, which are Amajuba and Umlazi, sitting on number three with 89.8%. Ilembe and Zululand, they're sitting at number four, with 89.5%," Hlomuka said on Tuesday.
The MEC announced the provincial matric results at the Durban ICC on Tuesday.
He said King Cetshwayo walked away with the honour of most improved district.
"They've moved from 84.4% in 2023 to 88.6%. This district is led by women, which I'm proud of, and we must thank them.
