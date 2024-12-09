Mariah Carey vs Michael Bublé: Who will take the crown?

It’s beginning to look a lot like all we want for Christmas is to give someone this crown... (That's a mouthful!) Cast your vote and let us know who the best festive season musician is!

It’s beginning to look a lot like all we want for Christmas is to give someone this crown... (That's a mouthful!) Cast your vote and let us know who the best festive season musician is!

It's the most wonderful time of the year, which means Christmas music is officially taking over our airwaves.

Two of the biggest names in the holiday music game are Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé. So, who deserves the coveted Christmas music crown?

Mariah Carey, the Songbird Supreme, has been a Christmas staple since she released her iconic hit 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' in 1994.

This modern classic has become synonymous with the holiday season, and its catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it impossible to get out of your head.

On the other hand, Michael Bublé has been spreading holiday cheer with his smooth, velvety voice and classic sound. His Christmas album, released in 2011, features timeless tracks like 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' and 'Jingle Bells'.

According to our resident expert, Jackie Deeble, East Coast Radio’s Music Manager, Mariah takes the crown – hands down.

“Mariah is the Christmas Queen. Every year she hits the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Just last week, ‘All I Want for Christmas’ took the 11th spot on the World Charts,” he said.

In fact, Jackie says Mariah took the crown from Boney M in 1994.

“When she does her yearly defrosting videos, EVERYONE knows,” he concluded.

So, who deserves the Christmas music crown? Cast your vote below: